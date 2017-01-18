Ex-NY state Sen. Sampson sentenced to 5 years in prison

NEW YORK — A once-powerful New York legislator convicted of lying to FBI agents has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Former state Sen. John Sampson was also fined $75,000 at his sentencing Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court after being found guilty in 2015 of obstruction of justice and making false statements. He was acquitted of six other counts.

The Brooklyn Democrat was accused of attempting to block an investigation of a real estate developer who loaned him money. He originally was charged with embezzling funds while acting as a court-appointed referee in home foreclosure proceedings, but those charges were set aside.

Judge Dora Irizarry said at the sentencing that she struggled to understand Sampson's behaviour given his good fortune in life.