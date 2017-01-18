Israel expands missile defence system with new interceptor
JERUSALEM — Israel says it has expanded a missile
The Arrow-3 is designed to strike targets outside the atmosphere, intercepting missiles closer to their launch sites. It was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries together with U.S. aviation giant Boeing.
Arrow-3 is part of the multi-layered system Israel is developing to protect itself against a range of threats — from short- and mid-range rockets fired from the Gaza Strip and Lebanon to Iran's long-range missiles.