Israel opts to extend military chief of staff's term

JERUSALEM — Israel's defence minister has decided to extend the term of Israel's military chief of staff by a year.

A statement Wednesday by Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman says Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot will serve an additional year, for a total of four years. He called Eizenkot a "valued" general who "is leading the military successfully and professionally."

The announcement lends support to Eizenkot during a tense period. He has faced a fierce public backlash for supporting the prosecution of an Israeli soldier who fatally shot a badly wounded Palestinian attacker. As the soldier's verdict was being delivered earlier this month, protesters outside the courtroom chanted veiled threats against Eizenkot.