Israel opts to extend military chief of staff's term
A
A
Share via Email
JERUSALEM — Israel's
A statement Wednesday by
The announcement lends support to Eizenkot during a tense period. He has faced a fierce public backlash for supporting the prosecution of an Israeli soldier who fatally shot a badly wounded Palestinian attacker. As the soldier's verdict was being delivered earlier this month, protesters outside the courtroom chanted veiled threats against Eizenkot.
Eizenkot became chief of staff in 2015. The term extension requires approval from Israel's Cabinet.