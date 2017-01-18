Kosovo premier wants Serbia leave aside threatening language

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo's prime minister has called on Serbia to refrain from threatening language and turn to dialogue and co-operation .

Isa Mustafa on Wednesday spoke at his cabinet meeting about recent tensions with Serbia which heightened over the weekend when a Serbian train, bearing signs reading "Kosovo is Serbia" and decorated in the colours of the Serbian flag and Christian Orthodox symbols, was turned back from the border with Kosovo.

Serbia's President Tomislav Nikolic has accused Kosovo's ethnic Albanian leaders of "wanting war" and warned that Serbia would defend "every inch" of its territory.

Mustafa said that there is no alternative to European Union-brokered dialogue, aimed at normalizing their relations.