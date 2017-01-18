Macedonia says its capital is most polluted city in Europe

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Health authorities in Macedonia say Skopje is now Europe's most polluted capital, with poor air quality blamed for the premature death of 1,300 people each year.

Dragan Gjorgjev of the country's National Public Health Institute told reporters Wednesday that the finding was based on a study by the Finnish Meteorological Institute which monitored levels of PM 2.5, tiny toxic particles that damage lung tissue.

He said pollution contributed to between 30 to 35 per cent of deaths during the winter period over the past three years, with the figure in other capitals rarely exceeding 20 per cent .