Malaysia says OIC will push Myanmar to halt Rohingya crisis

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia says the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is expected to call for a halt to violence affecting Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority and the safe return of refugees.

Malaysia, which has urged Myanmar to stop what it calls the "genocide" of Rohingyas, will lead Thursday's meeting of Muslim nations' foreign ministers in Kuala Lumpur to discuss the crisis.

Security forces in majority-Buddhist Myanmar are accused of widespread abuses against Rohingya, including killings, rape and the burning of thousands of homes that led to a recent exodus to Bangladesh.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said Wednesday the matter is worrying to the OIC as it was established to protect the Muslim community.