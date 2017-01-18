Mall of America to reopen movie theatres with gourmet food
A
A
Share via Email
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America plans to continue showing movies, but in a renovated space that offers oversized reclining chairs, gourmet food and wines and cocktails.
The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2joDlN5 ) reported Wednesday that CMX, a subsidiary of Mexico City-based Cinemex, is building a 64,000-square-foot movie
The new
CMX CEO Jaime Rionda says the Mall of America is a "prime location" for the company.
Among the upscale features are swivel tables, "gourmet" food options and wines and handcrafted cocktails.
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com