Man says Milwaukee sheriff Clarke detained him after run-in
A
A
Share via Email
MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin man says Milwaukee's tough-talking sheriff had deputies question him after a flight because he shook his head at the lawman, who has gained national prominence for supporting Donald Trump.
Milwaukee resident Dan Black says in a complaint submitted to the sheriff's
Black says the encounter happened during boarding for a flight from Dallas to Milwaukee hours before kickoff.
Clarke responded to the 24-year-old's complaint in a Facebook post Wednesday, saying "he reserves the reasonable right to pre-empt a possible assault."
Black says deputies questioned him for about 15 minutes after the plane landed before letting him go.
The status of Black's complaint was not immediately known.