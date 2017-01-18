Markets Right Now: Retailers lead US stocks lower
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in retailers after Target cut its profit and sales projections.
Target slumped 5
Energy companies were also falling along with the price of crude oil. Transocean was down 2
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 1 point at 2,267.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 60 points, or 0.3
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.36