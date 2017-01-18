Pentagon chief says he opposed cutting Manning's prison term

WASHINGTON — Defence Secretary Ash Carter tells The Associated Press that he opposed commuting the prison sentence of convicted leaker Chelsea Manning, the transgender former soldier who was convicted of espionage and other crimes for leaking classified information.

Carter said during an interview in his Pentagon office, "That was not my recommendation."

He adds, "I recommended against that, but the president has made his decision."

Carter declined to elaborate on his view.

President Barack Obama has drawn strong criticism from members of Congress and others for his decision Tuesday to commute Manning's 35-year prison sentence to about seven years, including the time she spent locked up before she was convicted. Her sentence is now set to expire May 17.