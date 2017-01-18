News / World

Pentagon chief says he opposed cutting Manning's prison term

FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Pfc. Chelsea Manning. For most Americans, Manning has been a hero or villain based on how they view her decision to leak classified material. For transgender people, she has another dimension _ serving as a potent symbol of their struggles for acceptance. With the commutation of her prison sentence by President Barack Obama, now set for release in May 2017, she and will re-enter a society bitterly divided over many aspects of transgender rights. (AP Photo/U.S. Army, File)

WASHINGTON — Defence Secretary Ash Carter tells The Associated Press that he opposed commuting the prison sentence of convicted leaker Chelsea Manning, the transgender former soldier who was convicted of espionage and other crimes for leaking classified information.

Carter said during an interview in his Pentagon office, "That was not my recommendation."

He adds, "I recommended against that, but the president has made his decision."

Carter declined to elaborate on his view.

President Barack Obama has drawn strong criticism from members of Congress and others for his decision Tuesday to commute Manning's 35-year prison sentence to about seven years, including the time she spent locked up before she was convicted. Her sentence is now set to expire May 17.

At the time Manning committed the crimes she was known as Bradley Manning.

