Poll: Mexican president's approval falls to 12 per cent
MEXICO CITY — A new poll shows Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's approval rating has fallen to a historic low of 12
The Grupo Reforma poll was conducted from Jan. 11-15, after the government announced 20-
When asked which party they would vote for in presidential elections, 27
The poll of 1,000 adults was published Wednesday and has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.
An August Reforma poll put Pena Nieto's approval rating at 23