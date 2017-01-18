Poll: Mexican president's approval falls to 12 per cent

MEXICO CITY — A new poll shows Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's approval rating has fallen to a historic low of 12 per cent .

The Grupo Reforma poll was conducted from Jan. 11-15, after the government announced 20- per cent hikes in fuel prices that triggered widespread protests and looting.

When asked which party they would vote for in presidential elections, 27 per cent chose the leftist National Regeneration Movement, up 5 percentage points from December. Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party fell five points to 17 per cent .

The poll of 1,000 adults was published Wednesday and has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.