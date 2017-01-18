Prosecutors charge 5 Germans with spreading far-right hate

BERLIN — German prosecutors have charged three women and two men with forming a "right-wing terrorist crime organization" for operating a website that spreads neo-Nazi ideology.

Federal prosecutors say the five Germans ran a website called Altermedia Deutschland that was used to incite hatred against foreigners and deny the Holocaust on a "massive and systematic" scale.

Prosecutors said Wednesday the website's servers were initially based in the United States but then switched to Russia in October 2012. The site was banned and taken offline in January of last year.

Prosecutors say 48-year-old Jutta V. and 28-year-old Ralph-Thomas K. led the group. A 54-year-old man, Uwe P., 63-year-old Irmgard T. and 61-year-old Talmara S. were also charged.