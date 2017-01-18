Prosecutors question Guatemalan president's brother, son

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan prosecutors say they've detained the brother and are questioning the son of President Jimmy Morales in a case of alleged corruption.

A U.N. anti-corruption commission says they are suspected of submitting about $20,000 worth of false receipts in an alleged tax fraud.

The president's brother, Samuel, told reporters at the courthouse on Wednesday that he is co-operating with the investigation and said he is innocent.

Attorney General Thelma Aldana says she also sought a warrant for the president's son Jose Manuel Morales Marroquin, but he appeared voluntarily for questioning.