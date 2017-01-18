News / World

Prosecutors question Guatemalan president's brother, son

Jose Manuel Morales Marroquin , the son of Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales, left, waits for the judge at a courtroom in Guatemala City, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Morales Marroquin and his uncle Samuel Everardo Morales are investigated for their involvement in a corruption case. (AP Photo/Luis Soto)

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan prosecutors say they've detained the brother and are questioning the son of President Jimmy Morales in a case of alleged corruption.

A U.N. anti-corruption commission says they are suspected of submitting about $20,000 worth of false receipts in an alleged tax fraud.

The president's brother, Samuel, told reporters at the courthouse on Wednesday that he is co-operating with the investigation and said he is innocent.

Attorney General Thelma Aldana says she also sought a warrant for the president's son Jose Manuel Morales Marroquin, but he appeared voluntarily for questioning.

Guatemalan prosecutors backed by the U.N. commission have brought a string of anti-corruption cases, most notably against former President Otto Perez Molina.

