Serbian activists beaten after protesting war criminal event

BELGRADE, Serbia — A Serbian rights group says its activists have been beaten after interrupting an event organized by the ruling populists that included an appearance by a convicted war criminal.

Youth Initiative for Human Rights said Wednesday its nine activists were hurt, two of whom sought medical help after the incident late Tuesday in Beska, northern Serbia.

The group says they broke into the event hosting Veselin Sljivancanin, a former Yugoslav army officer sentenced by the U.N. war crimes court in the Netherlands. Activists spread a banner reading "War criminals must shut up so we can talk about victims," but were thrown out.

The governing Serbian Progressive Party has protested an intrusion by "hooligans."