Target lowers 4Q profit and sales outlook

NEW YORK — Target is lowering its fourth-quarter profit and sales outlook after the discounter says it had sluggish holiday sales and traffic in its stores that offset a surging online business.

Target says revenue at stores opened at least a year for the November and December period were down 1.3 per cent . The company now says that the key barometer for a retailer's health will decline 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent in the quarter, compared to guidance of down 1 per cent to up 1 per cent .

Target says costs associated with shifting its efforts to online services and a highly promotional environment hurt fourth-quarter margins.