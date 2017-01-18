Target lowers 4Q profit and sales outlook
NEW YORK — Target is lowering its fourth-quarter profit and sales outlook after the discounter says it had sluggish holiday sales and traffic in its stores that offset a surging online business.
Target says revenue at stores opened at least a year for the November and December period were down 1.3
Target says costs associated with shifting its efforts to online services and a highly promotional environment hurt fourth-quarter margins.
The lower expectations is a setback for Target, which is trying to reinvent itself to be more nimble in a changing landscape. It also underscores the challenges for the industry.