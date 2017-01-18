Texas House speaker pans bathroom bill, exposes GOP divide

AUSTIN, Texas — A powerful Texas Republican says a proposal barring transgender people from using public restrooms of their choice statewide is bad for business.

It's a sentiment that's out of step with Texas' leading conservatives who back the proposal, despite it echoing a law that caused economic upheaval in North Carolina.

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus' comments Wednesday underscore an escalating ideological battle between the GOP's business-minded traditional base and further-right grassroots activists.

Addressing the Texas Association of Business, Straus received a standing ovation after saying: "I think we should be very careful about doing something that can make Texas less competitive."

The "bathroom bill" has been championed by Straus' Texas Senate counterpart, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.