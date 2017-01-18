The Latest: I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed all day, night

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Latest on winter weather in the Northwest (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Interstate 90, the main highway connecting western and eastern Washington, will remain closed over Snoqualmie Pass until at least Thursday morning because of hazardous winter conditions.

The state Department of Transportation said I-90 would be closed Wednesday and overnight because of ice and fallen trees. Crews will re-evaluate the roadway Thursday morning.

Roads and highways were closed throughout Oregon and Washington on Wednesday because of snow and ice. Parts of Interstate 84 were closed in eastern Oregon.

___

8:28 am.

Freezing rain, ice and fallen trees forced the closure of highways and roads in Oregon and Washington on Wednesday.

A 45-mile stretch of Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River will remain closed all day and a section of the same highway near Ontario, in eastern Oregon, was also closed.

Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass, east of Seattle, remained closed due to ice, snow slides and multiple crashes. The Washington State Patrol says troopers responded to 67 collisions overnight because roads are covered with layers of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Multiple school districts and government offices also delayed or cancelled their operations Wednesday.

Oregon transportation officials closed I-84 after a major ice storm hit the Columbia River Gorge and forced the highway to shut down Tuesday afternoon.

But temperatures are now warming and the next concern is flooding as heavy rains mixes with melting snow and ice from recent storms.

Freezing rain also hit a broad swath of the Cascades, Central Washington and southwest Washington.