Tower of Power band members recovering after train accident

OAKLAND, Calif. — Authorities say two musicians with the band Tower of Power remain hospitalized after being hit last week by an Amtrak train in Oakland.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2jyYPZX ) that drummer Dave Garibaldi is in fair condition but will remain hospitalized for the next few days, according to a statement from the band. Garibaldi suffered head and facial injuries last Thursday night.

Bassist Marc Van Wageningen remains in critical condition, but has been responsive. Van Wageningen suffered broken ribs, a concussion, and internal injuries. He underwent surgery.

Fans of the funk/R&B band have raised nearly $100,000 to help with medical expenses. The musicians were heading to a performance at an Oakland nightclub when they were hit by the train near Jack London Square.

