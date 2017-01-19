Appeals court affirms conviction of coal CEO in deadly blast
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A federal appeals court has affirmed the conviction of former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship in connection with the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in four decades.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2iFc5wP) reports the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed down the opinion Thursday, saying it found no reversible errors in trial rulings.
Blankenship's attorneys had argued that jury instructions made it too easy to conclude that he
He was convicted in 2015 of a
Blankenship reported to a California federal prison May 12 to begin serving the sentence.
___
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.
Most Popular
-
Man, woman charged after crack cocaine, replica gun found in Halifax: police
-
Bedford mall employee 'freaked out' by disturbing masturbation phone call
-
Nova Scotia woman fined $150, given 5-year pet ban, in animal cruelty case
-
Conflict of great interest: New York Times reporter stands by story on B.C. ‘Kafkaesque’ political donations