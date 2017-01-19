News / World

NewsAlert: 30 missing in avalanche that buried mountain hotel in central Italy

MILAN — Italy civil protection agency says 30 people are missing in an avalanche that has buried a mountain hotel in central Italy.

Italian media say the avalanche covered the three-storey hotel in the central region of Abruzzo on Wednesday evening.

The hotel is about 45 kilometres from the coastal city of Pescara.

More to come.

 

