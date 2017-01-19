NewsAlert: 30 missing in avalanche that buried mountain hotel in central Italy
A
A
Share via Email
MILAN — Italy civil protection agency says 30 people are missing in an avalanche that has buried a mountain hotel in central Italy.
Italian media say the avalanche covered the three-storey hotel in the central region of Abruzzo on Wednesday evening.
The hotel is about 45
More to come.
Most Popular
-
Conflict of great interest: New York Times reporter stands by story on B.C. ‘Kafkaesque’ political donations
-
-
Colin Mochrie champions transgender rights in support of daughter
-
Floating boardwalk coming to Halifax waterfront with Queen's Marque construction