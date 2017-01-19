Border Patrol agent accused in Texas killing on trial

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A U.S. Border Patrol agent and his brother are standing trial in Texas in the killing of a man who prosecutors say threatened to uncover their trafficking of weapons and drugs.

The agent, 31-year-old Joel Luna, and his brother, 26-year-old Eduardo Luna, have pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

A third brother testified Wednesday that he saw Eduardo Luna fatally shoot an associate in early 2015. The man's headless body was found floating off the Texas coast in March that year.