Botswana says it does not recognize Gambia's Jammeh
JOHANNESBURG — African nations have begun stepping away from Gambia's longtime leader, who has refused to accept defeat in a December election.
Botswana said Thursday it does not recognize Yahya Jammeh as Gambia's president. It made the announcement in a Facebook post as Jammeh's mandate expired.
Jammeh has said he will not accept the election results because of alleged irregularities.
Botswana says Jammeh's refusal to hand power to President-elect Adama Barrow, who plans to be sworn into office Thursday in
The African Union earlier announced that the continental body would no longer recognize Jammeh once his mandate expired.
