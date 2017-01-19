Botswana says it does not recognize Gambia's Jammeh

JOHANNESBURG — African nations have begun stepping away from Gambia's longtime leader, who has refused to accept defeat in a December election.

Botswana said Thursday it does not recognize Yahya Jammeh as Gambia's president. It made the announcement in a Facebook post as Jammeh's mandate expired.

Jammeh has said he will not accept the election results because of alleged irregularities.

Botswana says Jammeh's refusal to hand power to President-elect Adama Barrow, who plans to be sworn into office Thursday in neighbouring Senegal, "undermines the ongoing efforts to consolidate democracy and good governance" in Gambia and Africa in general.