Colombia extradites to US alleged top money launderer
BOGOTA — Colombia has extradited to the U.S. a prominent Panamanian businessman accused of running a worldwide money-laundering organization for drug traffickers.
Nidal Waked was arrested on a sealed indictment from a federal court in Miami when he arrived in Colombia in May.
He was extradited Thursday.
Waked and his uncle Abdul Waked are accused of laundering millions in drug profits through a web of companies including a luxury mall, a bank and the duty-free zone at Panama City's international airport as well as shops at other regional hubs. The family also owns Panama's oldest newspaper.
The two men have denied wrongdoing.
