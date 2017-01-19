Colombia extradites to US alleged top money launderer

BOGOTA — Colombia has extradited to the U.S. a prominent Panamanian businessman accused of running a worldwide money-laundering organization for drug traffickers.

Nidal Waked was arrested on a sealed indictment from a federal court in Miami when he arrived in Colombia in May.

He was extradited Thursday.

Waked and his uncle Abdul Waked are accused of laundering millions in drug profits through a web of companies including a luxury mall, a bank and the duty-free zone at Panama City's international airport as well as shops at other regional hubs. The family also owns Panama's oldest newspaper.