Columbus, Indiana, erects signs as Pence's hometown
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
COLUMBUS, Ind. —
Columbus firefighters began measuring Thursday morning for the placement of the signs on poles along U.S. 31 on the north side of the city and State Road 46 on the west side.
The (Columbus) Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2jDtN3d ) the signs were to be erected by about 11:30 a.m. Friday, just before Pence is sworn in as
Pence will be the sixth
Columbus has a population of about 46,000 and is 50 miles south of Indianapolis.
___
Information from: The Republic, http://www.therepublic.com/
Most Popular
-
Arlene Dickinson slams Kevin O’Leary for ‘total lack of empathy’
-
Millennials 'busy with trying to survive' says NDP MP Niki Ashton after national listening tour
-
Conflict of great interest: New York Times reporter stands by story on B.C. ‘Kafkaesque’ political donations
-
Nova Scotia woman fined $150, given 5-year pet ban, in animal cruelty case