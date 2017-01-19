Desalination plant brings relief to Gaza
DEIR EL-BALAH, Palestinian Territory — International aid workers have opened a new desalination plant in the Gaza Strip, bringing some relief to a territory where 97
It is the Hamas-ruled territory's second and largest desalination plant.
The plant will initially produce 6,000 cubic meters of water a day, a small fraction of Gaza's needs. In all, the population uses 150,000 cubic meters a day, most of it from a depleted coastal aquifer.
The European Union says it invested 10 million euros in building the plant with UNICEF. It has pledged a similar amount for a second phase meant to double capacity by 2019.
U.N. official Robert Piper says Thursday's opening is "one step forward on a very big journey."
Hamas did not participate in the project.
