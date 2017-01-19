Facebook to build its 3rd data centre outside US in Denmark

COPENHAGEN — Facebook will build a 56,500 square meter (608,161 square foot) data centre in central Denmark, its third such centre outside the United States.

Facebook executive Niall McEntegart says the facility to be built west of Denmark's third-largest city, Odense, "will be one of the most advanced, energy-efficient data centres ."

Odense Mayor Peter Rahbaek Juel said Thursday's announcement deserved "a large Facebook 'like.'" The city sold the industrial piece of land for 68 million kroner ($10 million).

No details were immediately available on when construction would begin or when the centre will open.