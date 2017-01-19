News / World

Fund created in honour of officer killed by marathon bombers

FILE - In this March 14, 2014 file photo, Nicole Lynch, sister of slain Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer Sean Collier, speaks during an interview at her home in Dracut, Mass. Investigators said Collier was shot to death Thursday, April 18, 2013 on the school campus in Cambridge, Mass., by the Boston Marathon bombing bombers. The family of Collier, who was killed by the Boston Marathon bombers, is creating a foundation in his name. The Sean Collier Memorial Fund will be announced Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BOSTON — The family of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer killed by the Boston Marathon bombers is creating a new foundation in his name.

The Sean Collier Memorial Fund will be announced Thursday in Boston.

Collier was shot to death by Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (joh-HAHR' tsahr-NEYE'-ehv) and his brother, Tamerlan (TAM'-ehr-luhn), as they tried to flee the Boston area three days after the 2013 bombings.

The fund was established to honour Collier's lifelong dedication to volunteerism and community service.

The goal is to produce a better understanding between law enforcement officers/first responders and young people by investing in organizations that share Collier's visions.

The fund also hopes to support educational opportunities for people planning law enforcement careers and to provide assistance to families of officers killed or injured in the line of duty.

