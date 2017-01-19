Gambia president-elect plans inauguration in Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal — Gambia's president-elect says he will be sworn in to office Thursday at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal, as his country's political crisis continues.

The Facebook and Twitter accounts for Adama Barrow, run by his staff, say the inauguration will take place Thursday at 4 p.m. in the embassy in Senegal's capital, Dakar.

Barrow won the December election, but President Yahya Jammeh, in power for more than two decades, is refusing to step down, saying he does not accept the result, citing irregularities. Jammeh's mandate expired at midnight and troops from Senegal and other West African countries have positioned themselves on Gambia's border with the intention of forcing Jammeh to cede power.