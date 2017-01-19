Video: Japan revamps high-tech toilets to curb tourist confusion

Japan wants to close the lid on commode confusion in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The country’s famously fancy toilets have long been the subject of fascination, but the varying button designs used by different manufacturers have also paved the way for some rude surprises delivered to foreigners' nether regions.

So in an effort to ensure another aggressive jet of water isn’t delivered instead of an anticipated dusting of warming air, nine toilet manufacturers have teamed up to standardize commands issued from the throne.

“We are sure the new design of pictograms will help our products become more popular overseas, as well as offer hospitality to foreigners,” said industry group head Madoka Kitamura.

The newly unified water closet command centres will begin appearing on toilets sold in Japan this April.

The porcelain panels are not the only tourist-friendly innovation introduced to Japanese restrooms recently.

Last month, dozens of washroom stalls at Narita International airport were equipped with a tiny metal home for toilet paper specially designed for phone screens after several studies found that they can host up to 20 times as much bacteria as the toilet seats they share their cubbies with.