Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denonce Serbia prooo

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo's foreign minister has written to his colleagues in the European Union, United States and other countries denouncing "numerous acts of provocation and aggression" from Serbia.

Government officials said Thursday that the minister, Enver Hoxhaj, called on the EU, which facilitates Pristina-Belgrade talks to normalize ties, "to urge Serbia to remain committed to good neighbourly relations."

The officials spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to publicly comment on the letter.

Kosovo-Serbia relations reached a crisis moment last weekend when a Serbian train, bearing signs reading "Kosovo is Serbia" and decorated in the colours of the Serbian flag and Christian Orthodox symbols, was turned back from the border with Kosovo.