Kosovo sentences 7 for ties to terror groups in Syria
A
A
Share via Email
PRISTINA, Kosovo — A Kosovo court has sentenced seven Albanian citizens on charges of terror, participating in terror groups and recruiting for Islamic terror groups in Syria.
A statement Thursday from the court in the capital, Pristina, said the seven defendants, identified only by their initials, received prison sentences ranging from 2
Online news site Kallxo.com reports that some of them acknowledged having fought with anti-government forces in Syria, while others said they had gone to assist Syrian refugees in Turkey. A few expressed regret for going to Syria, the news site says.
A few hundred Albanians from Kosovo are believed to have joined Islamic extremist groups and about 70 reportedly are still active with the groups in Syria and Iraq.
Most Popular
-
Man, woman charged after crack cocaine, replica gun found in Halifax: police
-
Bedford mall employee 'freaked out' by disturbing masturbation phone call
-
Nova Scotia woman fined $150, given 5-year pet ban, in animal cruelty case
-
Conflict of great interest: New York Times reporter stands by story on B.C. ‘Kafkaesque’ political donations