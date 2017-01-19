Kosovo sentences 7 for ties to terror groups in Syria

PRISTINA, Kosovo — A Kosovo court has sentenced seven Albanian citizens on charges of terror, participating in terror groups and recruiting for Islamic terror groups in Syria.

A statement Thursday from the court in the capital, Pristina, said the seven defendants, identified only by their initials, received prison sentences ranging from 2 1/2 to 4 1/2 years.

Online news site Kallxo.com reports that some of them acknowledged having fought with anti-government forces in Syria, while others said they had gone to assist Syrian refugees in Turkey. A few expressed regret for going to Syria, the news site says.