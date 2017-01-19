Lawmaker, chained to rostrum, protests Erdogan powers

ANKARA, Turkey — A Turkish legislator has handcuffed herself to the parliament's rostrum in protest at a contentious reform package that would give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office executive powers.

Independent legislator Aylin Nazliaka attached herself to the microphone on Thursday, forcing parliament's deputy speaker to temporarily halt debate on the draft constitutional amendments.

The deliberations on the proposals have been tense and last week gave way to brawls between ruling-party and opposition lawmakers.

The ruling party argues a strong presidency is needed to strengthen Turkey as it faces an array of terror threats. Critics say the changes will give too many powers to Erdogan, who is accused of authoritarian tendencies.