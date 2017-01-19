Lawmaker, chained to rostrum, protests Erdogan powers
ANKARA, Turkey — A Turkish legislator has handcuffed herself to the parliament's rostrum in protest at a contentious reform package that would give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office executive powers.
Independent legislator Aylin Nazliaka attached herself to the microphone on Thursday, forcing parliament's deputy speaker to temporarily halt debate on the draft
The deliberations on the proposals have been tense and last week gave way to brawls between ruling-party and opposition lawmakers.
The ruling party argues a strong presidency is needed to strengthen Turkey as it faces an array of terror threats. Critics say the changes will give too many powers to Erdogan, who is accused of authoritarian tendencies.
A final vote on the proposals is expected Friday or Saturday. If passed, the reforms will be put to a national referendum.
