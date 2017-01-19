Maine governor won't apologize for criticizing US Rep. Lewis

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Paul LePage isn't backing down on his statements about John Lewis, a black Georgia congressman who risked his life in the fight for civil rights.

The Maine NAACP demanded an apology after the white Republican governor insulted Lewis, who had questioned the legitimacy of GOP Donald Trump's presidential election.

But LePage tells WGME-TV: "I will tell you, there are no apologies."

LePage had said Lewis needed a "history lesson" on Republican presidents, noting that Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves and claiming Rutherford Hayes and Ulysses Grant fought Jim Crow laws.