Megabus halts service in Columbus due to unprofitability

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A popular intercity express bus service known for cheap fares that could drop as low as $1 has ceased service in Ohio's capital city due to the unprofitability of the route.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2k11bBU ) Megabus is pulling out of Columbus, with the company citing lower gas prices and competition from other affordable transportation carriers as major factors in its decision.

A Megabus spokesman says the company is altering its network to reflect changing travel patterns.

This marks the second time that Megabus has halted operations in Columbus. It first launched in April 2006 but left the city after only two months because of low ridership. Service was restored in 2007.

Officials say the departure isn't expected to have a major impact with Columbus being considered a "drive market."

