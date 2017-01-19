Muslim clerics attack rally for missing Pakistani activists

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistani police say Muslim clerics attacked a rally calling for the release of five anti-Taliban activists and bloggers who went missing earlier this month.

Police official Niaz Kundi says the clerics hurled bricks at the rally in the southern city of Karachi on Thursday without wounding anyone, and were later dispersed by police.

The clerics accuse the activists of posting blasphemous content online.

The five include university professor Salman Haider, known for criticizing the Taliban and the government, and Shiite activist Samar Abbas, who heads the Civil Progressive Alliance Pakistan.