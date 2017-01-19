New clash erupts at Brazil prison where 26 killed

RIO DE JANEIRO — A confrontation has broken out inside a Brazilian prison where 26 inmates were killed last weekend.

Images on Globo television show prisoners at the Alcacuz Penitentiary in the yard, throwing rocks at each other and setting up barriers. Injured inmates are seen being carried away.

Prison authorities didn't immediately respond on Thursday to emails and phone calls seeking information about the clash.

Confrontations between two gangs erupted over the weekend in the prison outside the city of Natal, resulting in the 26 deaths.

A heavily armed military police force entered the prison Wednesday without violence. Authorities said they were transferring 220 inmates to other prisons to avoid more clashes.