Obama makes farewell call to Afghan leaders
KABUL — The Afghan government says President Barak Obama made a farewell phone call to President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah congratulating them on progress fighting corruption and offering his condolences for recent attacks.
Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri, the Afghan president's spokesman, said Thursday that Obama spoke of the close
The Taliban have gained ground in recent years. A series of attacks last Thursday killed at least 58 people, including five diplomats from the United Arab Emirates.
Ghani's spokesman quoted him as saying Obama had played a "fundamental" role in the "good relationship" between the two countries.
