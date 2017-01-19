OIC indirectly protests Trump plan to move Israel embassy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation have issued an indirect protest against plans by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

A statement issued after a meeting in Kuala Lumpur didn't mention the United States or Trump by name, but said the OIC rejected any actions that could undermine the ability of Palestinians to claim part of Jerusalem in a future state.

It called on governments to desist from any activities that might encourage Israel to "pursue its illegal occupation and annexation of ....east Jerusalem, including any such encouragement through the transfer of their diplomatic missions to the city."