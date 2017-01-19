Philippine police chief apologizes to South Korea in killing

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine national police chief has apologized to South Korea over the death of a Korean man who was arrested illegally and then slain by members of an anti-drug task force at the main police camp in Manila.

Police Director-General Ronald Dela Rosa said the policemen detained Jee Ickjoo with a fake arrest warrant last October with the intent of holding him for ransom, but killed him the same day. He said they managed to extract a ransom payment from Jee's family without telling them Jee was dead.

He said one of the policemen has since surrendered.