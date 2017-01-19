Rights group: 2016 was deadliest year for Afghan reporters

KABUL — A monitoring group says 2016 was the deadliest year yet for journalists in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Journalist Safety Committee said Thursday that 13 reporters were killed last year in violent attacks blamed on the Taliban, as well as government officials and other powerful individuals angered by their criticism. David Gilkey and Zabihullah Tamanna, of National Public Radio, were killed in a Taliban attack on an Afghan army unit they were travelling with.

Najib Sharifi, the director of the Afghan group, says the violence directed at journalists is unprecedented.