Supreme court justice in Brazil on plane that crashed in sea

RIO DE JANEIRO — The son of a Brazilian Supreme Court justice says his father was aboard a plane that crashed off the coast of a city in Rio de Janeiro state. The judge has played a key role in the investigation of a major corruption scandal that has rocked Brazil's government.

Francisco Prehn Zavascki wrote on his Facebook page Thursday that his father, Justice Teori Zavascki, was on a plane that crashed in heavy rain outside of Paraty.

The elder Zavascki's condition was unknown.

He wrote: "Friends, unfortunately my father was on the plane that crashed. Please pray for a miracle."

A Supreme Court spokesman confirmed that Zavascki was on the passenger list but didn't have more information.