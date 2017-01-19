The Latest: Snow, ice headache for eastern Oregon won't ease

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Latest on winter storms across the West (all times local):

7:23 a.m.

A 45-mile stretch of Interstate 84 in Oregon between Troutdale and Hood River remains closed because of ice.

The temperature in Hood River was expected to climb to slightly above freezing Thursday, melting some of the ice that has turned the highway into a skating rink. But it's a slow process.

The Hood River County School District cancelled classes Thursday as did Columbia River Gorge districts in Lyle, Klickitat and White Salmon, Washington.

In Eastern Oregon, schools are closed in Ontario and Baker City after another snowstorm. State agency offices are closed in Malheur and Harney counties.

In Central Oregon, four Bend-La Pine schools are closed because too much snow or ice remains on roofs.

___

6:15 a.m.

The first in a new series of winter storms is soaking much of California — snarling commutes, downing trees and dumping heavy snow in the mountains.

Up to 3 inches of rain was expected through Thursday in parts of the San Francisco Bay area.

In Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains, rain was falling at rates of up to a half-inch per hour.

Flood advisories and watches are posted on the far north coast. Winter storm warnings are in place across the Sierra Nevada.

Forecasters warn that mud and debris flows could occur as heavy rains fell on wildfire burn scars east of Los Angeles.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego warns that five-day rainfall totals will likely be substantial.