The Latest: Well wishes pour in for ex-president, first lady

HOUSTON — The Latest on the hospitalizations of former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush (all times local):

6:10 a.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, are receiving well wishes from around the world as they remain hospitalized in Houston.

The 41st president is in intensive care at Houston Methodist Hospital for pneumonia and the former first lady was admitted to the hospital Wednesday after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

Former President Bill Clinton wrote on Twitter: "41 and Barbara — thinking about you both and sending wishes for a speedy recovery. Love, 42."

Both President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama sent their well wishes to the Bushes as well. Trump said on Twitter that he is looking forward to the couple's quick recovery, while Obama said at a press conference Wednesday that the Bushes "are as fine a couple as we know."

___

12:15 a.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, remain hospitalized in Houston, where he is in intensive care for pneumonia and she is being watched after complaining of fatigue and coughing.

A family spokesman says the 92-year-old former president went into the ICU on Wednesday and underwent a procedure on his airway. Bush was stable and resting comfortably at Houston Methodist Hospital.

The spokesman later told The Associated Press that doctors were happy with how the procedure went. Bush was first admitted to the hospital Saturday for shortness of breath.