Trump pays $25 million to settle Trump University cases

SAN DIEGO — President-elect Donald Trump has paid $25 million to settle three lawsuits against his now-defunct Trump University, signalling that a judge's approval of a settlement agreement remains on track for March 30.

Plaintiff attorney Jason Forge says Trump Entrepreneur Initiative paid the money into escrow ahead of Wednesday's deadline. Trump University was renamed Trump Entrepreneur Initiative in 2010 after New York state officials objected to the name because it wasn't an accredited school.