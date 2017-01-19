What Donald Trump supporters have to say about the next president

WASHINGTON—They adore Donald Trump enough that they came to Washington to celebrate his inauguration. But there is one thing that bothers a whole lot of them.

His tweeting.

Interviewed at Trump’s pre-inauguration celebration on Thursday, his supporters extolled him as a good man and a change agent who will save a nation gone awry. They also asked him to stop barking at people on the Internet.

We asked 13 people what they liked most about him and what they liked least or would change. Their answers:

Allan Ptaszek, 30, auto worker. Michigan.

Like most? “His sincerity and his honesty.

Like least? “His locker room talk.”

Tyrus Cobb, 33, truck driver. Indianapolis, Indiana

Like most? “I believe he’s a man of his word.”

Like least? “The only thing I would change is if he would stay off his social media.”

Ashley Cobb, 32, homemaker. Indianapolis, Indiana

Like most? “He’s a man of faith.”

Like least? “Twitter.”

Joe Gelione, 49, banker. Anchorage, Alaska

Like most? “I like the fact that he doesn’t mince words. A little politically incorrect, but he gets the point across.”

Like least? “I wish he would calm down on the tweets.”

Dennis Poer, 58. Painter. Champaign, Illinois

Like most? “His honesty. He doesn’t put up with any of the bullcrap.”

Like least? “Not yet.”

Michelle Arnett, late 40, teaching assistant. Johnson City, Tennessee.

Like most? “I like his straightforwardness. I like that he says it as he feels it.”

Like least? “I wish he would stop and think about what he’s going to say next instead of just saying it.”

Rhonda Pearce, 48, homemaker. Raleigh, North Carolina.

Like most? “I like that he is straightforward. And another thing about his straightforwardness: even when he has made mistakes and had to go back and retract himself, he’s been like, ‘I was not properly prepared for that question and I’ve had to recant on that.’”

Like least? (No response)

Scott Esmeier, 55, construction worker. Arizona

Like most? “His can-do, gonna make it happen, doesn’t back down.”

Like least? “He could probably tone down his Twitter. Maybe wait five minutes before he tweets.”

Sandra Esmeier, 54, homemaker. Arizona

Like most? “He can’t be bought.”

Like least? “He has to think twice about what he’s putting on Twitter. Maybe reword some stuff.”

David Drexler, 53. attorney. Los Angeles, California

Like most? “His willingness to avoid political correctness and state the issues the way they should be stated.”

Like least? “His comments about women I found very offensive. And they really bothered me during the campaign.”

Patty Richardson, 55, owns firearms business. North Carolina

Like most? “He doesn’t come from a political background.”

Like least? “The things that I don’t like also have their good points. He drives me nuts with his tweeting sometimes, but if he didn’t, I wouldn’t know what was going on, because the media is so dishonest.”

Van Nelson, 62, financial advisor. Bayville New Jersey.

Like most? “He’s got some new ideas, and he’s not going to take BS from anybody.”

Like least? “I think he’s too abrupt sometimes. I don’t think he thinks things through enough sometimes.”

Rick Philemon, 53, hospital worker. Charlotte, North Carolina

Like most? “He stands for change.”