US bombers strike Islamic State camps in Libya
WASHINGTON — U.S. Air Force B-2 bombers and drones attacked a pair of Islamic State military camps in Libya, seeking to eliminate extremists who had escaped the former IS stronghold of Sirte, a
The official said the camps were located about 45
The strikes were carried out overnight and were authorized by President Barack Obama, marking perhaps the final use of military force by a wartime president who intervened in Libya in 2011 as part of a coalition that ultimately toppled dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
The Pentagon believes no civilians were killed in the strikes, the official said, while "several dozen" IS militants are thought to have been killed.
Libya fell into chaos following Gadhafi's ouster and killing. The country remains divided between east and west, with no effective government and a multitude of rival factions and militias.
