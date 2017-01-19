US stock indexes tread water; bond yields climb
NEW YORK — Railroad stocks chugged higher Thursday, but drops for utilities and other companies that pay big dividends meant U.S. stock indexes dipped modestly. Treasury yields continued their upward march.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2
Three stocks fell for every one that rose on the New York Stock Exchange.
RAIL RALLY: Railroad operators posted some of the biggest gains. CSX led the way with a jump of $6.47, or 17.5
Union Pacific rose $2.60, or 2.5
BINGE BUYING: Netflix jumped $7.07, or 5.3
TREASURY YIELDS: Bond yields continued their march higher, and the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.47
DIVIDEND DROPS: Higher yields may lure income investors back to bonds and away from high-dividend stocks. That hurts real-estate investment trusts, which carry some of the biggest dividend yields. REITs in the S&P 500 fell 0.7
ECONOMIC REPORTS: The U.S. economy continues to hum along. Reports released Thursday indicated strength in the
A separate report showed that homebuilders broke ground on more new homes in December, capping a solid 2016 for the industry. Developers began work on the most new homes and apartments since 2007.
A stronger economy could sway the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more quickly. It has raised rates twice since 2015 after keeping them at record lows near zero since 2008.
CURRENCIES: The dollar was mixed against its major rivals. It rose to 115.17 Japanese yen from 113.74 late Wednesday, and the euro dipped to $1.0661. But the British pound rose to $1.2320 from $1.2284.
MARKETS ABROAD: In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index rose 0.9
In Europe, the German DAX dipped 0.1
COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 39 cents to $52.28 per barrel. Brent oil, the international standard, rose 29 cents to $54.21. Natural gas rose 4 cents to $3.33 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold dropped $11.40 to $1,200.70 per ounce, silver fell 34 cents to $16.96 per ounce and copper was flat at $2.61 per pound.
AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed to this report from Tokyo.
