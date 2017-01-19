website of Holocaust memorial photomontages goes viral
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — A series of photomontages showing people striking poses, taking selfies and even juggling at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin before the background changes to show them posing amid piles of murdered victims of the Holocaust has gone viral online.
The initiator, Shahak Shapira, told The Associated Press Thursday he created the "Yolocaust"
Shapira, a Berlin-based Israeli satirist and grandson of a Holocaust survivor, said the selfies didn't disturb him, but he thought it was "a shame that there are people who don't care."
The memorial consists of thousands of concrete slabs, comparable to a gigantic graveyard.
Most Popular
-
Cineplex to open movie theatre at IWK Health Centre in Halifax
-
Conflict of great interest: New York Times reporter stands by story on B.C. ‘Kafkaesque’ political donations
-
Bedford mall employee 'freaked out' by disturbing masturbation phone call
-
Nova Scotia woman fined $150, given 5-year pet ban, in animal cruelty case