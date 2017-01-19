This is what Donald Trump was up to on past inauguration days

This year, on inauguration day, president-elect Donald Trump will be front and centre. Despite his struggles securing performers – as many reject offers to perform or back out after backlash from fans – the day is sure to be action-packed. Trump has suggested his speech will be inspired by Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy.

But while past presidents were being sworn in, what was Trump up to? From courting former quarterback Doug Flutie, to marrying Melania, to launching his real estate empire, we look at what Trump was doing in years past.

Jan. 20, 1977: Jimmy Carter was sworn into office at what was dubbed the “people’s inaugural.” Defying tradition, the president wore a business suit rather than a tail-coat and top hat for the swearing-in ceremony, only a few parade seats were sold for VIPs, and the inaugural address took less than 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Trump was setting the stage for his real estate empire. A Los Angeles Times article published on Jan. 14, 1977, said that Penn Central Transportation Co. petitioned the U.S. District Court in Philadelphia for the ability to sell the Commodore Hotel, at 42nd St. and Lexington Ave., to Trump for $10 million. This was Trump’s first huge deal. His company rebuilt the hotel and re-opened it in 1980 as the Grand Hyatt New York.

Jan. 20, 1981: During Ronald Reagan’s inauguration, the first held at the Capitol’s West Front, Trump was busy working on what would soon become Trump Tower. The New York Times wrote an article on Jan. 25, 1981 referencing the famed building, stating “next door to Tiffany & Co., at 727 Fifth Avenue, the Trump Organization is erecting a building with apartment condominiums and retail and office rental units.”

“One-bedroom apartment units, the smallest in the building, will sell for an estimated cost of $700,000 [approximately $1.85 - $1.9 U.S. million today], and people are already seeking applications,” Trump said. “Apparently there are many tenants looking for space who are not overly worried about costs – my kinds of tenants.”

Ivanka Trump, the second child born to Trump and his first wife, Ivana, was born approximately nine months later on Oct. 30, 1981.

Jan. 21, 1985: Due to inclement weather conditions, Ronald Reagan’s public second inauguration (a private ceremony was held the day before) took place inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Trump spent the day with quarterback Doug Flutie, according to a New York Times article published the next day. He attempted to convince him to join his team, the New Jersey Generals, who were part of the United States Football League, which ran from 1982 to 1986. Trump had Flutie over for a personal sales pitch and lunch, consisting of sandwiches, coleslaw, and potato salad from the takeout counter at the local deli. His tactics appeared to work, as Flutie later signed with the Generals for the 1985 season. However, the USFL perished in 1986, and many blame Trump, as he was instrumental in moving the season from the spring to the fall to compete with the NFL. The USFL ended up filing an antitrust lawsuit against the NFL, claiming they staked a monopoly on television broadcasting rights and access to venues, which ended with a victory for USFL, but only awarded them $3, which finished off the league for good.

Jan. 20, 1989: Trump and Ivana chose to attend George H. W. Bush’s inauguration. Trump arrived the night before, with plans to move on to Miami for the Super Bowl the day after the ceremony, according to the New York Times.

“Departing the swearing-in, the Trumps walked with the huge crowd,” a Newsday article read. “He wasn’t part of the choreography – apparently an oversight on his part. In this crowd he was a hero. People tried to get close. They asked for autographs and took his picture. Trump found himself with the people, and he looked less than happy to be among them.”

Jan. 20, 1993: Trump decided to stay home in New York during Bill Clinton’s inauguration. The reason? The real estate mogul, known for his dramatic flair, thought the event was “getting to be a little much,” according to the New York Times.

Leading environmentalists complained they couldn’t get into the Environmental Ball because tickets were snatched up by less-than-green organizations, cabdrivers mourned loss of fares as stretch limos filled the streets, and the American Diamond Industry Association issued a press release to inform the public that the new First Lady would be wearing a 4.25-carat yellow diamond with her inaugural gown.

“The Bush inaugural was not anything like this in terms of lavishness,” Trump said. “The Clinton inaugural is about as big and opulent as you can do. The Democrats seem to be enjoying the pomp every bit as much as the Republicans, if not more.”

Jan. 20, 1997: Bill Clinton’s second inauguration, the first to be streamed live on the internet, heard a medley of patriotic songs from Georgian opera singer Jessye Norman and heard poetry from Arkansas poet Miller Williams. After this, Clinton gave his inaugural speech, mentioning Dr. King’s legacy, as the ceremony fell on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Meanwhile, Trump’s “poorest-performing casino property” was “getting a new partner and a new name,” according to the Associated Press. While the real estate mogul kept a 49 per cent interest in Trump Castle Casino Resort in Atlantic City, a 51 per cent interest was turned over to Colony Capital Inc., for $125 million. The agreement, which was announced to the public on inauguration day and reported on the following day, stated that the property would be renamed Trump Marina Hotel and Casino Resort and would be expanded by 765 rooms.

The casino, now known as Golden Nugget Atlantic City, was sold to Landry’s Inc. in 2011.

Jan. 20, 2005: George W. Bush was sworn into a second term in office at the West Front of the Capitol. The inauguration saw performances from Wintley Phipps, Guy Hovis, Susan Graham, and Denyce Graves.

Two days later, Trump married his current wife, Melania Knauss, in an extravagant ceremony in Palm Beach. The UK newspaper, the Times, reported that 350 guests were treated to a 36-piece string orchestra in a ballroom that cost $42 million to decorate, and had walls inlaid with gold. There was a 6 foot cake covered with 3,000 sugar roses, and Melania wore a $200,000 (U.S.) wedding dress, designed by John Galliano. It was crafted by 28 seamstresses, adorned with 1,500 rhinestone crystals, and featured a 13 foot train and 16 foot veil.

When asked what she thought of the dress, according to the Times, Melania said, “I said, like, wow.”

Jan. 20, 2009: More than a million Americans gathered in Washington to mark the inauguration of Barack Obama, America’s first African American president. Poet Elizabeth Alexander spoke, Aretha Franklin and Yo-Yo Ma performed, and after Obama’s own speech, a 15,000 person parade accompanied the first family to the White House. Later in the day, the Inaugural Luncheon in Statuary Hall featured “huge tins of beets and green vegetables,” and dozens of cases of Korbel Champagne, according to the New York Times.

Meanwhile, Trump was attempting to avoid another trip to Bankruptcy Court. His casino company, which owned the Trump Taj Mahal, Trump Plaza and Trump Marina in Atlantic City, missed a $53.1 million bond payment on Dec. 1, which it was permitted to do under its lending agreement, and got a 30-day extension.

On Jan. 21, 2009, the AP reported that the company got a two-week extension to reach an agreement with lenders and bondholders on restructuring $1.25 billion in debt.