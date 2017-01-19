Young activists gear up for historic Women’s March

Amariyanna Copeny, a nine-year-old from Flint, Michigan, ended a speech on Martin Luther King Day with a knock knock joke. “Who’s there?” the crowd asked.

“2044,” she said.

“2044 who?”

“Vote for me in 2044!” she cheered. “I’m gonna be president.”

So sayeth the youngest youth ambassador for this weekend’s Women’s March on Washington. And I wouldn’t put it past her.

Copeny is one of about 30 young people across the U.S. chosen from hundreds of applications to lead a crucial aspect of the Women’s March on Washington: capacity building for progressive activism, not just over the next four years, but within the next generation.

Flint’s water crisis thrust Copeny into the international spotlight after her work to raise awareness about the problem helped convince Barack Obama to visit the city (she also met Donald Trump, looking a little apprehensive, in what became a viral image).

“It’s an honour to be chosen as a youth ambassador and for me to be able to use my platform to be able to do what is right and not only stand up for my community, but for kids across the country who may not know that they can use their voice, as well,” Copeny said.

The youth ambassador program is run by Tabitha St. Bernard-Jacobs, a 34-year-old who says she’s doing it for her two-year-old son. These kids will be “taking over the world” one day, she told me. “They’re at a point where they have questions and they want to have conversations about what’s going on around them.” The program is designed to amplify their voices and give them tools to be stronger activists. To that end, each ambassador is being paired with a seasoned activist to mentor them. They’re being encouraged to spread the word among their peers about the Washington march and the hundreds of sister marches happening this Saturday.

Young people today are going to inherit a whole host of global crisis, from climate change and migration to morphing workforces, racial and income inequality. They also inherit a vibrant history of activism and increasing rights for all. The Women’s March is a chance to recognize both.

There is something incredibly heartening, and especially respectful of diversity, in a movement that prioritizes the voices of those we often write-off of naive, naval-gazing, and entitled.